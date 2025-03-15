Oak Creek woman found safe; reported missing, endangered Saturday

article

The Brief Oak Creek police requested help to find 59-year-old Yolanda Ramos. Ramos was last seen near 13th and College on Saturday, March 15. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact OCPD.



UPDATE: Oak Creek police said Yolando Ramos, reported missing and endangered on Saturday, has been found safe. The original missing person report can be read below.

The Oak Creek Police Department requested the public's help to find 59-year-old Yolanda Ramos, considered missing and endangered. She was last seen on Saturday, March 15.

Ramos is described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with black-and-gray hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white turtleneck, blue jeans and black-and-green shoes.

Police said Ramos left Community Medical Services near 13th and College sometime Saturday morning. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on Ramos' whereabouts is asked to call the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200 or email Sgt. Michael Musa.