Oak Creek Lake Vista Pavilion vandalism; 3 sought

The Oak Creek Police Department needs your help identifying the individuals who damaged the bathrooms at Lake Vista Pavilion.

Officials said one individual was white, between the ages of 16 and 20.

The second and third people were white, between the ages of 16-20.

Officials said two vehicles were involved in this incident, a sedan and a Volkswagen Bug.

Police believed that the incident happened between Oct. 28-Oct. 30.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Loontjens at 414-762-8200.