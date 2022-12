article

The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Kwik Trip near 27th and College on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Police are trying to identify the individuals pictured. If you can assist in solving this crime, please contact PO Raffini at 414-762-8200.