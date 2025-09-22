Oak Creek intentional vehicle strike, multi-county pursuit; 1 arrested

article

The Brief Police said a pedestrian was intentionally struck in Oak Creek during a dispute over property on Monday. The suspect fled police, leading to a pursuit across county lines before being arrested in Kenosha County. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.



A suspect is in custody after Oak Creek police say a pedestrian was intentionally struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Sept. 22.

What we know:

The Oak Creek Police Department said the incident happened around 12:13 p.m. near 27th and Southbranch. Officers found the pedestrian hit by the vehicle and determined the suspect intentionally struck the victim during an argument over property.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers later located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Police said the suspect fled, leading officers on a chase that was eventually terminated near I-94 and the Racine County line.

Dig deeper:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office later found the vehicle and pursued it until the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect is being held in the Kenosha County Jail.

Oak Creek police said charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.