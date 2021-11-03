Oak Creek homicide: 2 suspects arrested in Kentucky

Oak Creek police say two persons have been taken into custody in Kentucky – and that they are connected to a homicide that happened near 13th and College on Sunday, Oct. 31.

A news release from the Oak Creek Police Department says on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person not breathing at the Red Roof Inn near 13th and College. The incident turned into a death investigation -- and Oak Creek investigators worked with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on the cause of death. Officials say the deceased is 64-year-old Robert Peret from Fox Point -- and he was registered to the hotel room.

Investigators say they developed two persons of interest in this case that had been meeting with the deceased prior to this incident. They were suspected of stealing the victim's vehicle -- which had been listed as "stolen" and wanted in a death investigation.

Later on Oct. 31, law enforcement was informed the victim's stolen vehicle was involved in a pursuit in Indiana -- which was terminated. The vehicle was again involved in a pursuit in Kentucky -- and again, it was terminated.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Nov. 1, officials say the case turned into a homicide investigation with new information learned – and the two persons of interest identified as suspects.

The news release says on Nov. 2, the suspects stole a vehicle while in Hopkins County, Kentucky -- where they again led officers in a pursuit. They crashed this vehicle -- and were apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Derek Hebel, Heather Rouse

Kentucky State Police identified the suspects in a news release as Derek Hebel, 30, from Milwaukee, and Heather Rouse, 28, from Spring Hill, Florida.

Hebel and Rouse were taken into custody on charges for violations in Kentucky – as well as charges related to the Oak Creek homicide investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Hebel was charged with the following in Kentucky:

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st degree (Motor Vehicle)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd degree (on foot)

Theft by Unlawful taking, Auto

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of alcohol or drugs, 1st offense, (aggravating circumstances)

Criminal Mischief 2nd degree

Speeding 26 MPH over the limit

Reckless driving

Rouse was charged with the following in Kentucky:

Fleeing or Evading 2nd degree (on foot)

Theft by Unlawful taking, Auto

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Public Intoxication