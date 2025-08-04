Oak Creek home invasion; suspects claimed to be cops, reward offered

The Brief Three unidentified people broke into a home in Oak Creek on Saturday night, Aug. 2. Two children were in the home at the time, and they were able to get out of the home safely with help from the police. A $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest is now being offered.



A recent break-in has left an Oak Creek family on edge after intruders pretending to be law enforcement forced their way into their home while two children were inside alone.

Family rattled after break-in

What we know:

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. at Joseph Duke’s home near 27th Street and Rawson. He said his 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son were watching a scary movie when they called their parents, panicked.

"We got a call from the kids saying someone is in the house," Duke said. "I’m like, ‘Nah, you’re probably just hearing things.’"

But the threat was real. Video shows three masked suspects entering through the back door while claiming to be the police.

"Right when I checked the cameras, the door got broke in — so I kind of went crazy a little bit, driving home as fast as I could, calling Oak Creek PD," Duke said.

He said his children saw the suspects and then hid in a closet. Police arrived and found them unharmed, but the suspects were gone.

"[The kids] didn’t want to let us go," Duke said. "What I think is they thought something would have happened to them."

Father believes suspects may have known the family

What He's Saying:

Though nothing was stolen, Duke believes the intruders may have known his family.

"Oh yeah, 100%," he said. "You wouldn’t dare come in somebody’s house like that not knowing the what-ifs once you kick that door in."

Upgrading security

Dig deeper:

In the aftermath, Duke and his family are making security upgrades — installing new locks, reinforcing doors, and upgrading their security system.

"It was the unthinkable," Duke said. "We’re doing a lot of improvements to better our safety here."

He is also working with local businesses to offer a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Ongoing investigation

What you can do:

Oak Creek police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at (414) 762-8200.