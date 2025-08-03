Oak Creek home invasion; 2 children inside home at the time

article

Oak Creek police are investigating a home invasion that happened on Saturday night, Aug. 2, 2025.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, at about 9:44 p.m., dispatch got a 911 call from a resident who said their home near 27th and Rawson was being broken into, as they were watching it happen on their surveillance cameras.

They also said their two children were inside the house at the time.

Police arrived on scene and made phone contact with the two children. The children safely got out of the house and were reunited with their parents. The children were not harmed.

Prior to clearing the home, officers reviewed the surveillance footage and saw three unidentified people break into the home. At that point, officers couldn't determine if they had left the home, as there was no footage of that.

Officers cleared the home and ensured nobody else was inside.

Police are investigating.