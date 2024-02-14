Oak Creek gas station robbery; man arrested

article

A 39-year-old man was arrested regarding a robbery that took place at an Oak Creek gas station on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Oak Creek police received a report of a robbery at the Mobil gas station on S Chicago around 3:20 p.m.

The victim of the robbery provided a suspect description to the assisting officers, who quickly located the person of interest, who was taken into custody without incident.

The man was arrested on one count of robbery with threat of force and was transported to the Milwaukee County Jail.

Charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation.