Oak Creek N95 mask giveaway hopes to curb COVID

The Oak Creek Health Department on Saturday, Jan. 22 handed out N95 masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy.

Health department staff and volunteers handed out the masks in the parking lot of Oak Creek West Middle School.



"We know a well-fitting mask is critical right now. It’s really helping to prevent the spread of disease," said Darcy DuBois, Oak Creek public health officer. "We want to keep the community as healthy as possible. We’re here to offer support and guidance."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

DuBois said the health department had 40,000 masks to distribute and divided them into bags of 10; most cars got one bag, but some needed more, she said.

As the pandemic continues, families were grateful for the drive-thru system.

Oak Creek N95 mask distribution on Saturday, Jan. 22.

"It’s a piece of cake. I just left the house at five (minutes) to 10 (a.m.), and it’s 10 o’clock. In and out," said Lisa Champeau.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I thought I would be waiting longer, the line would be longer, but it was just in and out," Mary Kay Holmes said. "It’s very important that we have protection and these are good quality masks.

The mask distribution ended at noon Saturday, the only day it would be held. The masks were provided to the city by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.