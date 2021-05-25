Oak Creek firefighter rescues crane with plastic bag on its head

article

Oak Creek firefighters helped a crane get back to life as usual Tuesday morning, May 25 – after the bird had a plastic bag stuck on its head. A concerned citizen called the firefighters – worried about the crane.

As noted in a Facebook post by the department, one of its firefighter-paramedics used "hand-eye coordination developed from years of playing baseball, was able to safely approach the crane and remove the plastic bag from around its head and neck."

The crane flew away a few moments later.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Kudos to this crew!