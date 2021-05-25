Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek firefighter rescues crane with plastic bag on its head

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Credit: Oak Creek Fire Department article

Credit: Oak Creek Fire Department

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek firefighters helped a crane get back to life as usual Tuesday morning, May 25 – after the bird had a plastic bag stuck on its head. A concerned citizen called the firefighters – worried about the crane.

As noted in a Facebook post by the department, one of its firefighter-paramedics used "hand-eye coordination developed from years of playing baseball, was able to safely approach the crane and remove the plastic bag from around its head and neck."

The crane flew away a few moments later. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Kudos to this crew!

Opossum recovered from drawer at Mitchell Airport

There was an unexpected traveler at Milwaukee Mitchell International causing a bit of a stir.