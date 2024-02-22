Oak Creek drug bust, more than 50 grams recovered
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department recently seized more than 50 grams of drugs during a traffic stop.
Police posted to Facebook Thursday, Feb. 22 about the incident, noting they also seized a gun, bullets and THC carts during the traffic stop.
In total, police seized:
- 21.9 grams of THC
- 16 grams of meth
- 3.5 grams of crack cocaine
- 3.3 grams of psilocybin
- 2.8 grams of cocaine
- 1.3 grams of fentanyl
Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines (>10=50g)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver - Fentanyl (<=10g)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver Scheduled II Narcotics
- Manufacture/Deliver Psilocybin (<=100g)
- Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (>5-15g)
- Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
A total of 51.1 grams of drugs was recovered. K9 Kuiper assisted in the traffic stop.