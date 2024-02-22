Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek drug bust, more than 50 grams recovered

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Oak Creek
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Via the Oak Creek Police Department

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department recently seized more than 50 grams of drugs during a traffic stop.

Police posted to Facebook Thursday, Feb. 22 about the incident, noting they also seized a gun, bullets and THC carts during the traffic stop.

In total, police seized:

  • 21.9 grams of THC
  • 16 grams of meth
  • 3.5 grams of crack cocaine
  • 3.3 grams of psilocybin
  • 2.8 grams of cocaine
  • 1.3 grams of fentanyl

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for:

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines (>10=50g)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver - Fentanyl (<=10g)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver Scheduled II Narcotics
  • Manufacture/Deliver Psilocybin (<=100g)
  • Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (>5-15g)
  • Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon

A total of 51.1 grams of drugs was recovered. K9 Kuiper assisted in the traffic stop.
 