Oak Creek Dog Days, Night Market draw crowds to Drexel Town Square

article

The Brief Drexel Town Square hosted two community events in Oak Creek on Saturday. Dog Days was a "paw-some" celebration of canine companions. The Oak Creek Night Market featured local vendors, food and music.



Drexel Town Square hosted two community events – for people and pets alike – in Oak Creek on Saturday.

Dog Days at Drexel Town Square

What they're saying:

Dog Days Drexel Town Square featured dog dock diving competitions, where canine athletes showcase their aquatic skills. There was also a canine costume parade.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The "paw-some" celebration was open to dogs of all shapes and sizes – and, of course, their proud humans.

Oak Creek Night Market at Drexel Town Square

Night Market

What they're saying:

Local vendors brought handmade goods, and food trucks and local eateries delivered delicious dishes as the community strolled and shopped on Saturday night. There was live music, too.

"I love going to events at Drexel Town Square. I live nearby, so we're always looking for fun things to do," said Bri Garcia. "Whether it's the beer garden, night markets, movie nights – it's just fun to get together with friends family and people that live close by."