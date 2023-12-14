Oak Creek car thefts; police offer safety tips

Oak Creek police are reminding citizens to lock their cars, as car thefts have been a problem for months now.

Shelly Quinn lives in Oak Creek and is a victim of car theft. Back in September, her car was parked in the driveway. The next morning, she said it was gone and she called the police.

"I’m just shocked it went missing, and it happens to so many people," Quinn said.

Shelly Quinn

While police continue investigating Quinn’s missing car, another neighbor’s Ring camera captured thieves in action, just a few miles away.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Oak Creek police said thieves stole two cars. In the video, police said they tried to steal more, but the doors were locked.

Oak Creek Police Lt. Anthony McQuestion said police want this to be a reminder.

"You can feel a sense of security in your own neighborhood or at your local gas station," McQuestion said. "Make sure you have good lighting, if you park in your driveway, you have floodlights or security lights around that can help illuminate the area. Are your cameras working?"

Officer Anthony McQuestion

McQuiston also said to never leave your keys inside your car.

"They are trying to find an unlocked vehicle, so that’s why we recommend you lock the vehicles," he said.

It’s something that can happen to anyone.

"It’s not even the money to me," Quinn said. "They were in my neighborhood, they were in my yard."

Quinn said her neighborhood is increasing security.

"We’re lighting up, they’re lighting up, everyone is tightening up," she said.

As her car is still gone, FOX6 asked for the police reports for the recent car thefts. Police said they are all under investigation, but video evidence goes a long way.

"Watch out for each other and be a little tighter on yourself," Quinn said. "Lock up."