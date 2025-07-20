Oak Creek bar fight; 2 injured, heavy police presence

article

The Brief A fight at Route 41 Bar & Grill in Oak Creek left two men injured on Sunday, July 20. Police said there were reports of at least 60 people involved in the fight. The circumstances leading up to the altercation are currently under investigation.



A fight at an Oak Creek bar left two men injured on Sunday, July 20.

Bar fight

What we know:

The Oak Creek Police Department said it happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday at Route 41 Bar & Grill.

Police said there were reports of at least 60 people involved in the fight. Because of that, the OCPD requested mutual aid from the Franklin Police Department.

Upon arrival, a motorcycle was seen leaving the scene. A Franklin officer attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit occurred. It is unknown if the motorcycle operator was involved in the physical altercation.

Scene outside of Route 41 Bar & Grill

Police said Oak Creek officers located two 32-year-old men that had been physically assaulted. They both suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.

A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital due to a highly intoxicated state, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the altercation are currently under investigation. Police did not say if anyone was arrested.

'They're brawling outside'

What they're saying:

Dallas Menhora said he was inside celebrating the life of his brother who passed away.

Scene outside of Route 41 Bar & Grill

"They're fighting, they're wrestling, all type of stuff," Menhora said. "I walk out the backdoor, and they're brawling outside."

Menhora said it was hard to follow what was happening.

"There's at least 15," he said. "There are guys on bikes, there are guys standing outside, they're wrestling, they're punching all that."

A bartender said the fight did not involve the establishment.

Scene outside of Route 41 Bar & Grill

"We don't know exactly what happened. It all happened outside," bartender Julie Schneider said. "So, that's all I can tell you."

Police investigate

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the altercation is asked to contact the OCPD at (414) 762-8200.

Anyone with information regarding the fleeing motorcycle is asked to contact the FPD at (414) 425-2522.