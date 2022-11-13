Oak Creek apartment fire, cause under investigation

article

Oak Creek Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near Springbrook and Rainbow Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 p.m.

Officials said the first Battalion Chief on the scene reported fire and smoke from one of the apartments and directed fire crews to initiate an offensive fire attack.

The fire was placed under control and completely extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival by the Fire Department.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire officials said several adjacent apartments sustained minor smoke damage due to the fire. No injuries were associated with this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.