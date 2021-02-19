Northside YMCA to reopen its doors for limited programs March 1

article

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee announced that after months of dedicating its Northside facility to emergency relief for families, the Y will be able to reopen its doors for limited programs on Monday, March 1.

In the coming year, the Y revealed it will also work on expanding to a new long-term home in the neighborhood.

Carrie Wall, president and CEO, issued the following statement in the release:

"We’ve proven our model can help our community thrive through incredible challenges, so now it’s time to make bolder moves for our mission. The Y is working to build a more equitable, community-based health ecosystem. And the next step of that growth will be in the heart of a neighborhood that has stood with us through these shifts."

A news release indicates the Northside Y will reallocate its limited space to resume a variety of key programs:

Silver Sneakers for seniors mid-mornings

Early-morning basketball and group exercise in the gym

Group exercise and basketball in the evenings

You can find the new Northside schedule and get updates as the YMCA’s plans develop at ymcamke.org.

