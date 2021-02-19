Expand / Collapse search

Northside YMCA to reopen its doors for limited programs March 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee announced that after months of dedicating its Northside facility to emergency relief for families, the Y will be able to reopen its doors for limited programs on Monday, March 1. 

In the coming year, the Y revealed it will also work on expanding to a new long-term home in the neighborhood.

Carrie Wall, president and CEO, issued the following statement in the release:

"We’ve proven our model can help our community thrive through incredible challenges, so now it’s time to make bolder moves for our mission. The Y is working to build a more equitable, community-based health ecosystem. And the next step of that growth will be in the heart of a neighborhood that has stood with us through these shifts."

A news release indicates the Northside Y will reallocate its limited space to resume a variety of key programs: 

  • Silver Sneakers for seniors mid-mornings
  • Early-morning basketball and group exercise in the gym
  • Group exercise and basketball in the evenings 

You can find the new Northside schedule and get updates as the YMCA’s plans develop at ymcamke.org.
 

