Expand / Collapse search

Northridge Mall: Demo begins on Milwaukee-owned Boston Store property

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE - Exterior, structural demolition of the city-owned Boston Store at the former Northridge Mall is expected to begin as early as Wednesday, March 20, Milwaukee officials noted in a news release. 

As reported by FOX6 News in January, the cost of the property's demolition will be covered by $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. 

Here is the timeline the City of Milwaukee mapped out:

Winter 2024

  • Secure mall
  • Begin demolition of Boston Store building
  • Environmental assessments

Spring/Summer 2024

  • Put out bids for abatement and demolition
  • Demolish mall buildings

Fall 2025

  • Complete demolition work

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.