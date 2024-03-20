Northridge Mall: Demo begins on Milwaukee-owned Boston Store property
MILWAUKEE - Exterior, structural demolition of the city-owned Boston Store at the former Northridge Mall is expected to begin as early as Wednesday, March 20, Milwaukee officials noted in a news release.
As reported by FOX6 News in January, the cost of the property's demolition will be covered by $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Here is the timeline the City of Milwaukee mapped out:
Winter 2024
- Secure mall
- Begin demolition of Boston Store building
- Environmental assessments
Spring/Summer 2024
- Put out bids for abatement and demolition
- Demolish mall buildings
Fall 2025
- Complete demolition work
