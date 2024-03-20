Northridge Mall: Demo begins on Milwaukee-owned Boston Store property

article

Exterior, structural demolition of the city-owned Boston Store at the former Northridge Mall is expected to begin as early as Wednesday, March 20, Milwaukee officials noted in a news release.

As reported by FOX6 News in January, the cost of the property's demolition will be covered by $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Here is the timeline the City of Milwaukee mapped out:

Winter 2024

Secure mall

Begin demolition of Boston Store building

Environmental assessments

Spring/Summer 2024

Put out bids for abatement and demolition

Demolish mall buildings

Fall 2025

Complete demolition work

This is a developing story.