Milwaukee's Northridge Mall; demolition timeline mapped out

It may be a couple of months before demolition begins at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall property – and even longer before something takes its place.

As you look out over the ice and snow-covered Northridge Lakes, it looks idyllic. But as you widen your gaze, it's what lay on the horizon that was front and center for some who call the neighborhood home.

"I’m happy to hear that something’s actually happening," said Dee Kemp, who lives at Northridge Lakes.

Dee Kemp

Kemp and her husband have called Northridge Lakes home for several years. They have fond memories of the mall.

"I would just like it to be a great place on the northwest side for families like it used to be, whatever that looks like," Kemp said.

But the mall has to come down first. The cost will be covered by $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Here is the timeline the City of Milwaukee has right now:

Winter 2024

Secure mall

Begin demolition of Boston Store building

Environmental assessments

Spring/Summer 2024

Put out bids for abatement and demolition

Demolish mall buildings

Fall 2025

Complete demolition work

City officials said Thursday, Jan. 25 they are not putting the cart before the horse.

"There’s no ‘grand plan’ other than working to make sure we eliminate the blight and we eliminate the danger, and that’s exactly what we intend to do," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"I do agree with, ‘let’s stop for a minute, make sure it’s not a hazard anymore,’ and let’s talk to the community and see how we can best use this space," Kemp said.

For Kemp, who works in the housing sector, seeing anchor businesses, industry to support the tax base – housing and green space would be welcome.

"Anything’s better than what’s going on right now," Kemp said.

U.S. Black Spruce has until early March to appeal the foreclosure.