Northcott Neighborhood House Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

Community organizations across the Milwaukee area are offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Northcott Neighborhood House is handing out Thanksgiving dinners beginning at 8 a.m.

Volunteers are going to start packing the giveaway bags around 7:45 a.m. – in the bag is everything people need to make a Thanksgiving diner. The ingredients are enough to make dinner for a family of four.

The giveaway goes from 8 a.m. to noon.

People can come to the Northcott Neighborhood House on N. 6th Street and pick up of the bags during that time.