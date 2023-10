Loading Player...

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office closed northbound I-43 into the Marquette Interchange while towing and cleanup crews tend to a diesel leak from a jackknifed semi at the Michigan Street off-ramp.

Traffic reopened around 3:15 p.m. after hours of closures and delays.

