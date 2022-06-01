Expand / Collapse search

Semi, dump truck crash closed NB I-43/94 early Wednesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:35AM
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash on northbound I-43/94 involves dump truck, semi

MILWAUKEE - Northbound I-43/94 has reopened after being closed at Chase Avenue over a crash involving a dump truck and semi.

Officials say a dump truck was merging in a construction zone – when it was struck by a semi. 

The northbound lanes were closed so authorities could investigate the wreck – and clean up spilled fuel. The lanes reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One person was hurt in this incident.

Crash on northbound I-43/94 involves dump truck, semi

Monitor the traffic situation anytime when you visit the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.