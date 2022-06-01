Semi, dump truck crash closed NB I-43/94 early Wednesday

article

Northbound I-43/94 has reopened after being closed at Chase Avenue over a crash involving a dump truck and semi.

Officials say a dump truck was merging in a construction zone – when it was struck by a semi.

The northbound lanes were closed so authorities could investigate the wreck – and clean up spilled fuel. The lanes reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m.

One person was hurt in this incident.

Crash on northbound I-43/94 involves dump truck, semi

