North and Holton fatal shooting: Milwaukee police investigate

article
Shooting near North and Holton, Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are on the scene of a fatal shooting near E. North Avenue and Holton on Friday evening, March 11.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
