North and Holton fatal shooting: Milwaukee police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting near North and Holton, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are on the scene of a fatal shooting near E. North Avenue and Holton on Friday evening, March 11.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

