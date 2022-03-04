North Avenue construction detour changed on Milwaukee's east side

article

A detour on Milwaukee's east side is being changed just over a week after construction began.

A short stretch of North Avenue, from Oakland to Bartlett, was closed starting Feb. 23 for a project to replace the bridge deck over the Oak Leaf Trail.

The original detour made use of Farwell Avenue and Prospect Avenue as part of eastbound and westbound construction detours. That's being changed, though, the city's Department of Public Works acnnounced.

Eastbound detour: From North Avenue, turn south onto Cambridge Avenue, east onto Windsor Place and north onto Oakland Avenue until reaching North Avenue. Previously, the route had travelers continue down Windsor until reaching Prospect.

Westbound detour: From North Avenue, turn south onto Oakland Avenue, west onto Windsor Place, and north onto Newhall Street until reaching North Avenue. Previously, the route had travelers turn south at Farwell to connect to Windsor.

The DPW said travelers of all sorts – car, bus, bicycle and pedestrian – will need to plan extra time when going to and from the area.

The block of North Avenue from Bartlett to Oakland. It will be fully closed through June, the DPW said. The Oak Leaf trail will remain open during the construction project.

The bridge deck replacement is a Milwaukee County Department of Transportation project, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.