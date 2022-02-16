Expand / Collapse search

North Avenue construction closing Oakland to Bartlett

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Upper East Side
MILWAUKEE - A short stretch of North Avenue on Milwaukee's east side will be closed for construction starting Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Replacement of the bridge deck over the Oak Leaf Trail will close the block of North Avenue from Bartlett to Oakland. It will be fully closed through June, the Department of Public Works said.

The Oak Leaf trail will remain open during the construction project.

The DPW said travelers of all sorts – car, bus, bicycle and pedestrian – will need to plan extra time when going to and from the area. Detours for eastbound and westbound traffic have been announced.

Eastbound detour: From North Avenue, turn south onto Cambridge Avenue, east onto Windsor Place and north onto Prospect until reaching North Avenue. 

Westbound detour: From North Avenue, turn south onto Farwell Avenue, west onto Windsor Place, and north onto Newhall Street until reaching North Avenue.

The bridge deck replacement is a Milwaukee County Department of Transportation project, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

