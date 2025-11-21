Non-verbal child found; Milwaukee police seek parents or guardians

article

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the child, who is non-verbal, was found in the area of 28th and Custer at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.

The child is a male, Black, about three years old, three feet tall, and weighing 35 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wearing a white Christmas pajama onesie with Christmas trees and bells.

Anyone with information regarding this lost child should contact Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.