Non-verbal child found; Milwaukee police seek parents or guardians
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in identifying a lost child and finding the parents or guardians of the child.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the child, who is non-verbal, was found in the area of 28th and Custer at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.
The child is a male, Black, about three years old, three feet tall, and weighing 35 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is wearing a white Christmas pajama onesie with Christmas trees and bells.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this lost child should contact Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.