Nō Studios offers grants to help artists get back on their feet

The pandemic impacted the art community drastically. Nō Studios in Milwaukee is offering a new art grant program to help artists get back on their feet.

"I think art is such an important part of the fabric of the community. It is one of those connecting vehicles," said Lisa Caesar, COO, Nō Studios.

The pandemic force to a halt.

Nō Studios

"Most artists make their money and their living by showcasing their work and performing. Having folks witness their work and that was made virtually impossible by the pandemic," said Caesar.

Nō Studios in Milwaukee is a destination for artists to get support and showcase their work.

Advertisement

"Everything that we do, is meant to equip artists whether physically or online, with the best possible sort of showcase for their craft," said Caesar.

In line with the mission, Nō Studios is offering a new artist grant program, where Wisconsin artists from every discipline submit project ideas and can apply for funding up to $10,000.

"Every artist has different needs. Each of these projects is incredibly bespoke and so we’re not trying to be so rigid and formulaic that we’re not meeting the needs," said Caesar.

The recipients will be chosen by a group of jurors through Gener8tor -- a platform that connects the creative economy.

"Let’s say an artist is looking for $500. The jury may say in order to complete the project you really, you’re not gonna do it for $500, you really need $1,000. In another instance, a recipient might be asking for $3,000 or $10,00 and the jury may say we’ve evaluated the project and we think you can do it $2,500," said Caesar.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The goal is to bring back that connection to art.

"I can’t wait to see the community that I able to receive the project because again it’s about the artist but it’s also about the artists' impact on the community. So it’s a whole circle of great things that I think will happen," said Caesear.

Nō Studios is donating $100,000 total. The funding will be distributed in $25,000 increments each quarter. The deadline to apply for the first round of grand funding is May 1.