No plans for Milwaukee mask mandate's return

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers are rising. Dr. Anthony Fauci warns the country is "going in the wrong direction." Some places outside of Wisconsin, like St. Louis, are bringing back mask mandates, even for the vaccinated.

The Milwaukee Health Department is closely monitoring the numbers. At this time, the city has no plans for new restrictions. Instead, they’re pushing for everyone to get vaccinated, even bringing that message right to your door.

On a mission to vaccinate Milwaukee, some of an 80-member team of community mobilizers made the pitch at Westlawn Gardens Monday, July 26.

"I feel like it’s not really here to harm us," said Jasheria Boarden. "I just think we all just want to be safe. We all went through the pandemic last year. It’s still going on today, but we just went everybody to be safe."

Boarden, 18, is working this job before starting at Tennessee State University.

This work was a joint venture of Milwaukee's Housing Authority, Westlawn Resident Council, Jump at the Sun Consultants, and the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center plus the Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Fire Department, standing by for those who said "yes" to the shot.

"Get the shot," said Jamarrion Hasan, 15.

Hasan added to the 51% of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose.

"He’s helped saving lives, and also, his little sister is very important to him," said Kelly Barnes, grandmother.

This, amid new worries. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Friday the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is the highest it’s been since May 26, with 274 cases a day.

There are also worries after 100,000 people packed in around the Deer District to celebrate the Bucks.

"Yes, we are concerned," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS secretary. "We know people wanted to be jubilant and celebrate. Half the state is fully vaxxed and half the state is not, and I assume the same applies to the district and arena."

In the meantime, we're seeing a surge of new restrictions across the country. California will require state employees and health care workers show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly. The same will be in place for New York City workers, including teachers.