From Brookfield to downtown Milwaukee, thousands of people protested as part of Saturday's nationwide "No Kings" rallies against President Donald Trump and his administration.

The local demonstrations fell on a big day in Washington, taking place hours before a massive festival, parade and concert to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday. It coincides with Trump's 79th birthday.

Local perspective:

In Milwaukee, protesters packed Cathedral Square for the No Kings protest. The signs, chants and more were part of a nationwide movement to denounce what organizers describe as the president's authoritarian policies.

"He is taking a sledgehammer to the Constitution, and he does it with reckless abandonment," said William Walter, Our Wisconsin Revolution executive director. "There is no savior coming, all of you are the resistance."

"We have a king today. That shouldn’t be seen as hyperbole. That is the reality that we’re living in," protest organizer Ben Dombrowski said.

People carried American flags and signs made at home. They came from different parts of the state, but they all have the same message.

"People are upset. We have a president that is celebrating his birthday in Washington today and spending millions of dollars over there, while we’re cutting Medicaid and SNAP benefits, job aid," said organizer Andy Guss.

"We love democracy, and we believe that we are stronger together, where everyone is taken care of. That’s patriotism," said protester Carol Bahrke. "We just want to make sure the world knows not all of us feel the same was as this Republican MAGA administration."

People who attended the rally say the president has defied the courts and attacked civil rights.

"We want people to know we love America, we love democracy, and we don’t like what’s happening,"

The other side:

FOX6 News did not see any counter-protesters at the downtown Milwaukee rally. A supporter of Trump's in Brookfield said he did not want to speak on camera.

FOX6 News reached out to the White House and the Republican Party of Wisconsin for comment on Saturday's protests but did not immediately hear back.

By the numbers:

Organizers believe roughly 10,000 people attended the Milwaukee rally. Police have not confirmed that number or provided an estimate.