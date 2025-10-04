Nicolet High School student's organs to be donated, family says

The Brief A Nicolet High School student, seriously injured in a crash, will not survive. The organ donation process will begin on Sunday, according to family members. An Ozaukee Aquatics coach remembers the impression the 16-year-old made.



A Nicolet High School student, seriously injured in a crash on Wednesday, will not survive. Loved ones are getting ready to say goodbye.

Mequon crash

The backstory:

Mequon police said a 16-year-old boy was driving an SUV that crossed the center line and hit a dump truck on Wednesday. It happened on Pioneer Road near Klug Lane.

Grant Freeze, 16, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and loved ones said he will not survive. The 57-year-old dump truck driver was also seriously hurt.

Pioneer Road at Klug Lane, Mequon

Organ donation

What's next:

Family members said Freeze had love and compassion for others. They said he made the decision to be an organ donor, and they hope his life will help someone else live theirs.

The organ donation process will begin on Sunday, according to family members.

Swimming coach remembers

What they're saying:

Freeze is from Fox Point, but spent a lot of time swimming with Ozaukee Aquatics in Cedarburg.

"To know Grant was to know what it’s like to live life through every fiber of your heart," said Tom Miazga, Freeze’s coach at Ozaukee Aquatics. "It’s been so hard. He was taken from us far too soon."

Miazga remembered the time he and loved ones had with Freeze, a young man who left a big impression.

Grant Freeze (Courtesy: Ozaukee Aquatics)

"He had so much love and joy to share," said Miazga. "I know all the sadness that we feel is simply the love and compassion for him that we never got to share."

Loved ones said Freeze was unique in the pool and that he had an old soul, which showed in his love for Legos and music.

"We know that his spirit and his excitement for the world is going to live on in so many different ways," said Miazga.