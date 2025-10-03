Nicolet High School student injured in crash will not survive

article

The Brief A Nicolet High School student will not survive injuries sustained in a car crash. The school district identified the student as tenth-grader Grant Freeze. Ozaukee Aquatics described Freeze as "one of the strongest" swimmers his age in the country.



A Nicolet High School student will not survive injuries sustained in a car crash that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

The backstory:

The crash happened on Pioneer Road near Klug Lane around 3:45 p.m. Mequon police said an SUV crossed the centerline and hit a dump truck.

Police said the driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old boy from Fox Point, was extricated and flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck, a 57-year-old man from Cedarburg, was also taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to families on Thursday, the Nicolet Union High School District identified the teen as tenth-grader Grant Freeze. The district said Freeze's family shared that he will not survive his injuries and his organs will be donated.

"Grant is a decorated swimmer, an involved student, and a friend to many at Nicolet – having a lasting impact on his teammates, classmates, and our school," Superintendent Greg Kabara said in the letter. "He will be deeply missed by the Nicolet community."

In a Facebook post, Ozaukee Aquatics on Friday said Freeze loved swimming and described him as "one of the strongest 15-16 swimmers in the country."

What you can do:

The Nicolet Union High School District said staff provided support for students on Friday. In the letter to families, the district suggested parents and guardians can find additional resources through the following organizations:

