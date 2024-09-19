Nicolet High School staffer, student relationship; no charges filed

The Brief The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said no charges will be filed in connection to a Nicolet High School sexual misconduct investigation from over the summer. On June 3, an 18-year-old Nicolet student told a staffer he had sex with a staff member. The District Attorney's Office said no charges are being filed because of the age of the alleged victim and his opposition to the case moving forward.



A newly unsealed search warrant shines light on new information regarding the alleged relationship that was uncovered on June 3, when a Nicolet student told a staffer he had sex with a staff member.

The 18-year-old said he was afraid to come forward and that it could affect his ability to get into college, but he was urged by his family, per court filings detailing the Glendale Police Department’s investigation.

The staffer is not being named since she is not being charged with a crime.

The District Attorney's Office said no charges are being filed because of the age of the alleged victim and his opposition to the case moving forward. Additionally, a new law relating to sexual misconduct by staff was not in effect at the time the alleged crimes occurred.

Filings say the victim told investigators it began with sexual advances in Instagram messages that ultimately led to sex at the woman's Milwaukee County home, and a Bayshore parking lot between February and March.

Records say the woman said "she knew [he] was a student at Nicolet High School" but "thought he had already graduated" and admitted the two sent explicit messages to each other.

Filings also say the former school employee also gave hundreds of dollars to the student.

At the time of her arrest, filings say the staffer showed an investigator saved Instagram conversations between the two, with the victim saying "something bad happened and I believe something legal should happen."

State records show the former staffer surrendered her educator license in July. It's unclear if or when the former employee will face charges related to the investigation.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office but did not hear back.