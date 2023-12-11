Nicki Minaj at Fiserv Forum April 13

article

Nicki Minaj will perform at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 13.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, December 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

Packages vary but include premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters; Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more.

For more information, visit vipnation.com.