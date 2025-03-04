2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay; app provides access, schedule for fans

The Brief Fans can now sign up to be part of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. The NFL OnePass app provides access to all event information. The 2025 NFL Draft runs Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26.



Fans can now sign up to be part of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay – and it's free.

What you can do:

The NFL OnePass app is available to download in the App Store and on Google Play. Fans can register for free entry through the app, which also provides access to all event information for next month's draft. Every adult is required to register, and all registrants may include up to five children per entry.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Why you should care:

Kelsey Pietrangelo, NFL senior manager of event operations, said there will be a theater built for fans to see the picks live. A viewing area outside the theater will be open to roughly 24,000 fans, too. Fans will also have an opportunity to get seated inside the draft theater itself as people leave throughout the day.

"Being there is totally different than watching it," said Kelsey Pietrangelo, NFL senior manager of event operations. "Our game presentation team does an amazing job with the integration of different musical acts and talent that are appearing throughout the day."

Featured article

Fans attending the 2025 NFL Draft can enjoy an immersive festival featuring interactive exhibits, player meet-and-greet opportunities, photo opportunities, memorabilia, youth and family zones, local food and more.

Activities, including the NFL Draft Experience, family-friendly programs and youth activities, will be hosted throughout Titletown. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.\

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The NFL Draft Experience hours of operation are:

Thursday, April 24: Noon to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 25: Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NFL Draft Programming times includes:

Thursday, April 24: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, April 25: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.