NFL Draft: Green Bay site construction begins, closures announced

The Brief Work on the 2025 NFL Draft site has begun, the Green Bay Packers announced. Site construction includes the "Draft Theater" on the east side of Lambeau Field. Street closures and parking changes will be in effect to accommodate the site footprint and build.



Construction begins

The backstory:

Site construction includes the "Draft Theater" on the east side of Lambeau Field, adjoining the Resch campus. The structural build will start on Saturday, March 29.

The NFL Draft Theater will serve as the central hub where all 32 teams make their picks live. The theater's viewing area will include 250,000 square feet outside the stadium. The draft runs from Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26.

Street closures and parking

What we know:

Oneida Street will be closed between Lombardi Avenue and the entrance to Lambeau Field's Lot 1 to accommodate the site footprint and build. Armed Forces drive will also be closed to vehicle traffic.

In the meantime, Lambeau Field visitors should park in Lots 4, 5, and 6. There will be limited parking available in front of the Packers Pro Shop and the American Family Insurance Gate. Access to the Lambeau Field parking lots will become more limited as the site build progresses and more street closures begin.

Community members planning to attend events at the Resch Center are reminded to plan ahead for parking, as the large east side lots at Lambeau Field will not be available.

To see a parking map of Lambeau Field, please visit visit the Packers website.

What we don't know:

The Packers said more information will be shared with the community regarding where to park and how to access Lambeau Field in the coming weeks.

Lambeau Field, Titletown hours

What we know:

The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours, will be open for regular hours. Atrium hours of operation for the week before and the week of the draft are still being determined.

Titletown and its businesses are also open for regular hours. Visitors may continue using the Titletown parking lot.

What we don't know:

The Packers said guests visiting Titletown in the coming weeks are asked to inquire with individual Titletown businesses regarding their hours of operation.

Other local businesses near the Draft campus remain open as the site build continues. Visitors are encouraged to check with them individually for hours and access.