'Next viable step:' State police task force is now bipartisan

The Assembly Task Force on Policing and Racial Disparities is now bipartisan. But will anything actually pass? The Republican and Democratic co-chairs say they hope to reach a consensus -- even if it takes months.

"This is about checking your politics at the door. I'm not going to waste my time to do something that's not going to make a difference," said Democratic State Rep. Sheila Stubbs on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Democratic state Rep. Sheila Stubbs

Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos appointed Stubbs to serve on the task force.

"Let's be real. Democrats are in the minority. The majority of the power is with Republicans," Stubbs said.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called a special session of the legislature after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. On Aug. 31, Republicans recessed after just 30 seconds.

"We did not get the special session that we wanted. So here is the next viable step," Stubbs said.

Stubbs' co-chair is Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke.

"So often in politics these days, we have one side or the other throwing stuff up against the wall. And not really doing the hard work of bringing people together," Steineke said.

State lawmakers talk about new task force on policing

They say they want to hear from African Americans, faith leaders, non-profits, and police.

"That's how we show not only the state, that government isn't completely broken, that Republicans and Democrats can still work together on the big issues of the day -- to get things done, to make a significant change in people's lives," Steinke said.

Both co-chairs say they hope to have consensus on a package of bills for the next session of the legislature in January.

State capitol building in Madison

"I don't think this is actually going to materialize, right. And I think it's just pushing it past the election. Yeah, it's a Trojan show horse," said Democratic State Sen. Chris Larson.

The first action item is to accept nominations for the task force. Then both Steineke and Stubbs will speak to possible candidates -- and make recommendations to the speaker who will appoint the members.

If you know someone who would like to join, nominations will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 18.