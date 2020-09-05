Milwaukee group protests for 100th day, demands police reform

A rally was held Saturday at Milwaukee's Johnson Park. The group "The Peoples Revolution" has been marching around southeastern Wisconsin for the past 100 days.

The group is making roughly a dozen demands for law enforcement change that include defunding the Milwaukee Police Department by $100 million and using that money instead for community programs.

"Wisconsin has been recognized nationally as the epicenter of racial injustice and police brutality," said Milwaukee activist Khalil Colmena. "In honor of Milwaukee's 100th day of protest, The Peoples Revolution is declaring racism a public health emergency."

The group also wants a third-party, non-policing agency, to investigate any case involving possible police misconduct.

Also in attendance at the Saturday rally was Gaige Grosskreutz, a man shot during a protest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Grosskreutz was shot in the arm. Among the three victims shot, he was the only one to survive.