Next president of MATC; board selects Dr. Anthony Cruz

The Milwaukee Area Technical College District Board of Directors unanimously selected Dr. Anthony Cruz as the next president of MATC.

Dr. Cruz currently serves as president of the Kendall Campus of Miami Dade College. A news release says during his 28 years of higher education experience, Dr. Cruz has used his expertise to increase educational opportunities, enhance the student experience and bolster student success. He has held leadership roles such as campus president, vice chancellor, vice president, and dean at

several community colleges and universities.

The MATC board made its selection during a special meeting Thursday afternoon, May 2 following a national search.

Current MATC President Dr. Vicki Martin announced her retirement in September 2023 after 35 years with the college, including a 10-year tenure as president. Her retirement will be effective June 30, 2024.