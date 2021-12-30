Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes for New Year's holiday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the New Year's holiday.
Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.
Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers
- There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 3. Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule at milwaukee.gov/sanitation.
- Drop-off centers will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.
Parking enforcement, tow lots
- No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Saturday, Jan. 1.
- No overnight parking enforcement on Friday night into Saturday morning (Jan. 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Saturday night into Sunday morning (Jan. 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
- Night parking enforcement resumes on Sunday night into Monday morning (Jan. 3 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).
- If a snow emergency is declared, snow emergency regulations take precedence. Visit milwaukee.gov/parking for more information.
- Tow lots will be open Friday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2.
Milwaukee Water Works
- The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Friday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 3 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
- Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
- Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water.
- For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.
For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.
