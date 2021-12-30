Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes for New Year's holiday

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the New Year's holiday.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 3. Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule at milwaukee.gov/sanitation

Drop-off centers will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Parking enforcement, tow lots

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Saturday, Jan. 1.

No overnight parking enforcement on Friday night into Saturday morning (Jan. 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Saturday night into Sunday morning (Jan. 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Sunday night into Monday morning (Jan. 3 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

If a snow emergency is declared, snow emergency regulations take precedence. Visit milwaukee.gov/parking for more information.

Tow lots will be open Friday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2.

Milwaukee Water Works

The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Friday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 3 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.

Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.

