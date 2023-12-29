New Year's Eve in Milwaukee; sobriety challenges, legal consequences

As bars across Wisconsin prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations, criminal defense attorneys and advocates say everyone should prepare to stay safe over the holiday.

It's a night meant for celebrating, and for people in recovery or on a journey toward sobriety, it can bring some challenges.

"I still think of every New Year's Eve, what's my plan?" said Byron Thompson, regional manager for Milwaukee's chapter of The Phoenix.

Thompson has been sober for 20 years. With The Phoenix, a nonprofit for non-alcoholic living, he uses his experiences to help people find a sober lifestyle.

"We are all working in recovery, working for the same thing. It's kind of like a safe place," he said. "Anything that can bring people who are trying to live a sober lifestyle together is what we do, and we do it for free."

Thompson said The Phoenix is offering free workouts, movies and other social events this holiday weekend to assist people who are recovering. The only requirement for people to attend is to be 48 hours sober.

For people who do decide to partake in drinking on New Year's Eve, criminal defense attorney John Bayer has a warning.

"It can be the biggest day of their life, if you drink and drive," Bayer said.

Bayer said drinking isn't just part of our culture; its protections are baked into law.

"The first offense isn't criminal, actually, that makes less people need to get a lawyer," said Bayer.

Still, you could face fines over $850 for your first OWI offense. A second or third offense could cost up to $3,000 – and your license.

"You will have an arrest on your record, you can lose your job, lose your license," said Bayer. "The penalties are serious."

To discourage drunk driving, WurstBar and Milwaukee Brat House will have a free shuttle service available on New Year's Eve. The shuttles will run throughout the night from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with three drop-off and pick-up locations.