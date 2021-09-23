New Wisconsin gun safety legislation introduced by AG Kaul, Dems

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Democratic legislators introduced gun safety legislation in Madison on Thursday, Sept. 23.

One of the bills would extend background checks – and the second is an extreme risk protection order bill.

These bills have been introduced before. But we are bringing them up again now because this issue cannot wait any longer for action," said Kaul.

Kaul indicated that 80% of Wisconsinites support the passage of bills like the ones being introduced.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Right now, we conduct background checks on the vast majority of firearm purchases in Wisconsin. But somebody who wants to evade a background check, including somebody who has been convicted of violent crimes, can do that by buying a firearm online or by buying a gun at a gun show," Kaul said. "This legislation would extend background checks so they cover virtually all transfers of firearms in Wisconsin so that we know -- when a Wisconsinite is buying a firearm, it's somebody who is not prohibited from possessing that firearm -- and instead is somebody who can safely and securely possess a firearm."

This is a developing story.