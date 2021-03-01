Expand / Collapse search

New wave of Wisconsinites, including educators, can get COVID-19 vaccine

By
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A new wave of Wisconsinites is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 1 -- as part of Phase 1b. The list includes educators and child care workers, people enrolled in long-term Medicaid programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-front-line essential health care personnel, and residents and staff of congregate living settings. 

While everyone can sign up for their shots, the state is urging vaccinators to put those in education at the front of the line. 

COVID-19 vaccine administered at Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee

The vaccine is available at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee to anyone in K-12 or early childhood education who either works or lives in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Public Schools Special Education Teacher Christian Islas was among the first group to receive his shot Monday afternoon. 

"I think it’s really important, as the leaders, as the role models at the building, we need to first be healthy and well and reach our students and have them be healthy and well," Islas said. 

Like most MPS staff, Islas has not seen his second and third grade students since last March when instruction switched to virtual. 

"Even they’ve asked me, you know we hope to see you soon in person before the end of the school year," Islas said.

The Milwaukee Health Department's medical director said the city is receiving approximately 9,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week -- specifically for educators.

"Our main focus for the first half of March is on the education sector. And then we will be focusing more heavily on the rest of the Phase 1b eligible group," said Heather Parody.

An estimated 25,000 individuals qualify -- including day care workers like Christie Kessler. She has remained in the classroom -- and is relieved to no longer have to rely entirely on masks and hand washing to stay safe. 

"I’ve been wanting to get this for a while because I work with small children. And honestly, if I caught it and was asymptomatic and passed it on to one of my kids at the daycare, I would feel terrible. So I’m glad I finally got the shot," Kessler said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

MPS is partnering with the Milwaukee Health Department to also vaccinate staff on March 9 and March 10 at North Division High School -- and March 11 and March 12 at South Division. 

Meanwhile, people in previously eligible groups, like those 65 and older, can still come to the Wisconsin Center to receive the vaccine.

Marquette University reveals in-person plans for fall 2021 semester
slideshow

Marquette University reveals in-person plans for fall 2021 semester

Marquette University is planning for a return to an in-person academic and residential campus experience for students for the fall 2021 semester.

Kenosha County sees 1st case of UK variant of COVID-19
slideshow

Kenosha County sees 1st case of UK variant of COVID-19

Lab results received over the weekend confirmed that B.1.1.7, known as the U.K. variant of COVID-19, has made its first known appearance in Kenosha County

WI COVID-19 vaccination registry set to launch by end of March 1
slideshow

WI COVID-19 vaccination registry set to launch by end of March 1

A state-run COVID-19 vaccine registry touted as a one-stop-shop for people seeking vaccinations in Wisconsin was set to launch by the end of the day Monday, March 1.