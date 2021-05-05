Expand / Collapse search

New violence prevention initiative launched in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley joined other county leaders and community partners on Wednesday, May 5 to launch a new violence prevention initiative at Sherman Park. It's called the Credible Messenger Program.

This is a developing story.

