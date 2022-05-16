New University of Wisconsin chancellor; Dr. Jennifer Mnookin takes role

Dr. Jennifer Mnookin, Dean of the School of Law and Ralph and Shirley Shapiro Professor of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles, was named the 30th leader of the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously approved Mnookin’s appointment as chancellor on Monday, May 16. This, following a recommendation made by a selection committee.

Mnookin replaces Rebecca Blank and will begin as chancellor on Aug. 4, 2022.

Mnookin offered the following statement in a news release:

"I’m absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to lead UW-Madison, one of our nation’s truly great public universities. I deeply admire UW-Madison's dual commitment to educational access and research excellence, as well as its mission to serve and to contribute to the state as a whole. I’m both humbled by and grateful for the confidence that the Special Regent Committee and the regents are showing in me."

Dr. Jennifer Mnookin

About Dr. Mnookin

Mnookin has been dean of the UCLA School of Law since August 2015. She has also served as Vice Dean for External Appointments and Intellectual Life and Vice Dean for Faculty and Research. She began work at UCLA as a professor in 2005. Prior to that, she was a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law and spent one year as a visiting professor at the Harvard University Law School.

Mnookin earned her Ph.D. in the History of Social Study of Science and Technology from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a J.D. from Yale Law School, and an A.B. in Social Studies from Harvard College.

Blank’s last day in office will be May 31.

UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz has agreed to serve as

interim chancellor from the time of Blank’s departure until Mnookin begins.