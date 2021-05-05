New Rustic Road guide features routes in Juneau, Pepin counties

Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday, May 5 that a new Rustic Road guide that offers two more routes is available in print and online.

The two newest roads are:

Rustic Road 121 -- Lee Road, in the towns of Plymouth and Fountain, Juneau County

Rustic Road 122 -- Semple Road, in the towns of Waterville and Waubeek, Pepin County

According to a press release, Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads Program was started more than 40 years ago to preserve and highlight scenic, lightly traveled country roads. With the addition of these two roads, the state’s system now includes nearly 740 miles of Rustic Roads through 61 counties. Unique brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated Rustic Roads.

"If you want to get out and see Wisconsin, the Rustic Roads guide provides a great list of routes in areas across the state," Governor Evers said. "I’m excited Rustic Roads is expanding into more counties and hope folks will take the opportunity to enjoy Wisconsin’s great scenery."

For a free copy of the new edition of Wisconsin Rustic Roads, visit https://www.travelwisconsin.com/order-guides or contact the Department of Tourism toll-free at 1-800-432-8747.

In addition to the latest print edition, the Rustic Roads guide is available as a PDF and as an online interactive document on the Rustic Roads website. These electronic guides provide links to individual Rustic Road features, as well as online maps.