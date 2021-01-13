New public art installation comes to Cathedral Square Park

article

New creatures are now inhabiting Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park as the Massimals MKE installation was unveiled Wednesday, Jan.13.

A group of five bear sculptures, by artist Jason Scroggin of Scroggin Studio, is downtown's latest public art installation.

Massimals are abstractions of animal forms built in the manner of massing study models produced in an architectural design practice used to explore the relationship between complex form, material, and fabrication.



Massimals MKE installation, Cathedral Square Park

Students from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's School of Architecture and Urban Planning partnered with the artist for hands-on experience in assembling the installation.