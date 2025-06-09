New mural honors soccer legend, Milwaukee native Jimmy Banks

The Brief A new mural honors Milwaukee soccer legend Jimmy Banks. A ribbon cutting was held at Jimmy Banks Memorial Stadium – near Sherman and Fairmount.



There is new recognition for a Milwaukee sports icon.

Jimmy Banks mural

What we know:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Monday morning, June 9 for soccer legend and Milwaukee native Jimmy Banks.

Jimmy Banks mural, Milwaukee

The mural for Banks was unveiled at Jimmy Banks Memorial Stadium – near Sherman and Fairmount.

Banks was a UW-Milwaukee and former Milwaukee Wave standout – and the first Wisconsinite and one of the first two African American players to represent the U.S. Men's National Team in a World Cup.

A community artist worked with the soccer community and Banks' family, friends and former colleagues to create a piece that reflects Banks' legacy.

Banks founded a nonprofit, the Milwaukee Simbas Soccer Club and coached at MSOE, dedicating his life to youth development and community outreach.

Jimmy Banks mural, Milwaukee

Banks died in 2019 from pancreatic cancer. He was just 54 years old.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson declared Monday, June 9, 2025 to be Jimmy Banks Day.