Generac to sponsor Zoo Terrace picnic venue in multi-year partnership
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo today announced an exciting new multi-year partnership with Generac Power Systems to sponsor Zoo Terrace, one of the facility’s highest-profile picnic venues.
The Generac Zoo Terrace is among the Zoo’s most popular rental venues for corporate and large gatherings. The Terrace can accommodate up to 700 guests and features a beverage area and covered stage for entertainment. The space has already been reserved for several key dates during Summer 2021.
"We are delighted to have Generac be a part of the Milwaukee County Zoo family and support our mission," said Vera Westphal, interim Zoo Director. "Generac is a major employer and a pillar in our community and the Company’s support of our programs reflects their commitment to our area."
"The Milwaukee County Zoo is an important cultural asset in our region and a popular destination for people throughout the Midwest," said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO of Generac. "We are proud to be a Wisconsin-based company and support local organizations that make this area unique. We are excited to partner with the Zoo and look forward to our sponsorship of the Generac Zoo Terrace."
