New MPS superintendent Brenda Cassellius to make more than $300K

For the next few months, tax money is going to pay for not one, but two Milwaukee superintendents’ salaries.

New MPS superintendent

What we know:

The Milwaukee School Board finalized a contract for its new superintendent, Dr. Brenda Cassellius on Tuesday, March 4. Cassellius' current contract with Milwaukee Public Schools expires in June 2027.

Cassellius' contract shows she'll earn $320,000 for the first year. That’s from July first through June 30 next year. Plus up to $5,000 for moving expenses, along with 25 days vacation, 15 sick days and 4 personal days.

But she’s starting early, on March 15. For working those extra months, the contract states Cassellius will get $80,000 – totaling $400,000 for her first 15 months.

In comparison, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ salary is $165,568 and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s is $169,436, per public records.

What they're saying:

"I think everyone’s in agreement that we need to better. We have great teachers and great personnel here at Milwaukee Public Schools, and I’m anxious to meet all of them and get started," Cassellius said. "I feel this tremendous amount of urgency to get to it. You know, we have the lead issue and, you know, wanting to work with the city on that. Obviously, that relates then to the overall larger facilities issue. There's strategic planning with the board that is in the audit. So getting some of those initial conversations and listening sessions going would be really nice to be able to do with the community, so that we can hear directly from them and start building those relationships and start rebuilding trust."

Helping with the transition

Dig deeper:

A separate agreement promises interim superintendent Eduardo Galvan will get paid at the same time. He'll have the title of interim deputy superintendent, and help with the transition, then resign June 30.

What they're saying:

"Mr. Galvan said yes to this position at approximately 3:33 a.m. and did not really bat an eyelash at serving the kids, the families, the educators of this district, probably through one of the toughest times that this district has faced and over the last few months, you have led with extreme composure and kindness and collaboration," said MPS Board Vice President Jilly Gokalgandhi. "You led us through these really trying times and got us out on the other end of it."

Salary details

What we know:

Records show the board will also reimburse the new superintendent $800 a year for a gym membership, which was also in the contract of former MPS Superintendent Keith Posley.

But, one thing Posley got that Cassellius won't: $800 a month for a car allowance. Last June, Posely resigned with a $160,000 payout.

Cassellius signed a two-year contract. The $320,000 is just for the first contract year.

The board will decide the second year's salary later, but the contract says it has to be at least $320,000.

MPS' future

Dig deeper:

In the past, Wisconsin Republicans have pushed to break up MPS into four to eight smaller districts. Per the contract, if the legislature changes MPS governance, and it results in the superintendent's termination, the board shall "buy out the remaining term at the then remaining base salary."