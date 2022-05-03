New Milwaukee public safety technologies revealed

The Havenwoods Business Improvement District announced on Tuesday, May 3 a partnership with Flock Safety, the public safety operating system, to deploy technology in the pursuit of improved public safety in Milwaukee.

A news release says the BID will be deploying Flock Safety automated license plate reading cameras, which communities report have helped reduce crime by up to 70%.

"Public safety is a collaborative approach," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "We know that there are opportunities, especially from a public-private venture, to be able to utilize our collective resources to truly impact crime."

"We're grateful for this type of a relationship, for this type of a commitment to keep our communities safe," said Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm.

"This is a neighborhood. This is a community. This is something that the residents have been asking for. And so we are excited to have another layer of public safety added," said Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.

The Flock System and others like it have prompted concerns over privacy by groups like the ACLU.

This is a developing story.