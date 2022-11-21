New Milwaukee police recruitment effort; aims for 30% female officers by 2030

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Fire and Police Commission Executive Director Leon Todd announced on Monday, Nov. 21 the opening of police recruitment and Milwaukee Police Department's commitment to a new initiative to diversify the police department.

"We need honest, compassionate, and dedicated officers who understand that service requires respect and humility as much as strength and pride," Todd said.

Leon Todd, Exec. Director of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission

The recruitment process for new police recruits opened Monday. The process will include a written test in January 2023, an oral interview in March, and a physical readiness test in April. Those who pass all of those tests will enter the academy in August 2023 – and graduate in the fall.

Officials say the starting salary for a Milwaukee police officer is $59,734. It can go up to $79,856 – subject to contractual guidelines. Those applying to be an officer must meet the following qualifications:

Be at least 20 years old at time of application and 21 years old at the time of appointment

Must be a US citizen

Must have high school diploma

Must have a valid driver's license

Must be able to police officer training and job duties

In addition, officials announced the Milwaukee Police Department has signed onto the "30 by '30" initiative. Its goal is to have 30% of women in police recruitment classes by 2030.

"I'm pleased to say that females already represent 30% of the Milwaukee Police Department command staff -- which includes captain and above," Chief Norman said.

This is a developing story.